LETTER: Solar panels were best thing

With interest did I read your article on the new leisure centre revised plans, in particular the removal of the solar panels from the original design.

We live in the 21st century, Mr/Mrs Councillors(!), and to install solar panels as the best idea of the entire new leisure centre plan.

The savings and benefits in energy costs over say 30 years would have been well worth...

1. the installation costs,

2. the reduced operational expenditure – i.e., heating of pools, resulting in less financial support required by the ratepayers,

3. the positive impact on the environment over the many years.

Shame on you, councillors, keep on burning fossil fuel and disregard our future young generation who will have to suffer your poor decisions.

Jeff Dobbelaar

The Gilberts

Rustington

