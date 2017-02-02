LETTER: Smokers harm everyone

Yes, I agree with John Rogers regarding smoking adjacent to the main entrance of the hospital. Smoking must dull the brain as often people are standing right underneath the No Smoking sign, smoking.

I have recently been driving for a hospital transport service and in both Worthing and Chichester people stand right outside creating a cloud of smoke for everyone else to walk through.

Also, waiting inside, the smell of smoke quite often is very strong as the doors open and close.

Both hospitals have many signs and state no smoking on the grounds as well as inside.

Why doesn’t the hospital do something as they are not only harming their own health (at our expense) but non-smokers’ as well?

Malcolm Belchamber

East Ham Road

Littlehampton

