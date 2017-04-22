LETTER: Recognition for care workers

My name is Josephine Tschuy and I am a resident at Regency Court Care Home in Littlehampton.

I feel I must write and have it on record just how wonderful the workers are here at this home.

It really is unbelievable what they do here.

Everyone’s personalities are warm and caring, nothing is too much trouble and you couldn’t meet kinder people.

Some people don’t get enough recognition. Carers are often shown in a bad light. I want to publicly say how lovely they are where I live. God bless them all.

Josephine Tschuy

Regency Court Care Home

Littlehampton

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.