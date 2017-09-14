LETTER: Overpass could be the answer

It has occurred to me that no one has considered an over-pass from the cloverleaf over the Adur to the east going out to the west side of Worthing past the roundabouts and Highdown area etc following the existing A27.

The big advantage would be that it could be constructed off site and then assembled on site after preparation work completed with the minimum of disruption to local traffic and reduction in damage to air quality long term. Local traffic would be free to carry on locally but through traffic left to go on unimpeded either way east or west.

It would save disruption to the Downs and hinterland. It need not involve demolition of properties anywhere along its length.

I consider I speak with some authority having had the privilege of working in the construction industry from timber trussed roofing to precast concrete building construction, its given me great pleasure to see some of the buildings up and used where I was involved at some stage be it estimating or final accounts or both and costing with material control in between with some of the larger construction and civil engineering companies in the UK.

Gillian Bridge

Elmstone Close, Lancing

