LETTER: Great pity over swimming pool

It is a great pity that the new Littlehampton swimming pool will need to be made smaller by 1.5 metres and its design altered because of the discovery of a sewage pipe under the site, as reported in the Gazette.

After the council has no doubt spent thousands on consultation and architect fees you would have thought that someone would have realised the presence of this pipe at the outset considering there is a sewage works only about 100 yards away.

Patrick Mason

Shirley Close

Rustington

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.