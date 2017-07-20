LETTER: Dumbfounded by charity visit

Have your say

I was absolutely dumbfounded to have Battersea Dogs and Cats Home salesmen bang on my door at 7.55pm on Tuesday, subsequently waking up my two sons, aged one and five, which resulted in them having to be resettled.

Their website states that they operate until 8.30pm.

Am I the only one who thinks this is unacceptable and too late to be visited by salesmen?

Thoughts please.

Graham Lelliott

Busticle Lane

Sompting

