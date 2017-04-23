LETTER: Bypass would spoil beauty

What planet does Arundel Chamber of Commerce live on (“Arundel must not be isolated …”)?

I have run a travel business here in Sussex for 25 years. The reason why people visit or come to work in Sussex is not the roads – for that they could choose Birmingham or Swindon.

Our special feature is natural beauty. This includes the woodlands which the bypass fans are so keen to destroy.

Leave nature alone and don’t build another Arundel by-pass.

Dr Peter Slowe

Beech View

Angmering

