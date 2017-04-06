LETTER: Better use for memorial funds?

I write regarding the plan to erect multiple memorials to the Shoreham Airshow victims.

I was at the airshow myself and like many others was horrified and saddened by the events that unfolded that day.

It should have been a fun day out but regrettably it ended in tragedy.

However, I must question the plan to erect multiple memorials and do wonder if some people might find this somewhat excessive.

One memorial sensitively placed would be fine. But why have several?

Sadly tragic deaths happen every day.

If the events in question had been the result of a road traffic accident would this approach have been adopted? I doubt it. I feel the money being spent could be put to better use.

Were it to be given to the relatives of the victims then that would be fine by me but to put money into inanimate objects that will incur ongoing maintenance costs seems to me to be a questionable response.

Mr. P. Scott

Glebe Close

Southwick

