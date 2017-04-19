LETTER: Arundel bypass: sooner the better

I believe the sooner the bypass is built the better for all concerned be they locals, Arundel residents or commuters through the county.

Yes, it means sacrificing a small area of woodland but it’s for the greater good and we are not short of areas of woodland in the immediate area or the county in general.

S. Mitchell

Downview Road

Barnham

