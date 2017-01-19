Joined-up thinking at last

We must welcome the contract awarded to Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and to include Barnardo’s after the competitive tendering process by West Sussex County Council.

At long last there seems to be some sign of “joined up” thinking.

Families and young people up till the age of 19 will benefit again from health visitors, school nurses etc.

There will be a “skills for life” programme and some with educational disabilities will be included up to the age 25.

Perhaps we could extend the “joined up” thinking to provide better medical facilities for the whole community.

I understand that a previous suggestion may be changed – Morrisons now want housing on their site.

Also, if Zachary Merton hospital is an inadequate building, not fit for purpose, and is to close, then knock it down together with the Lawns Surgery building.

Sell all the land, including the field opposite, to developers. Then use the proceeds, together any “106” payment, to contribute to the cost of building new medical facilities on the old hospital site in Fitzalan Road.

After all the latter site has been empty for 12 years. I believe it was originally donated by the Norfolk family for a hospital but is now owned by NHS England.

It would be ideal for a well designed, easily accessible, community facility including returning Dr Shlosberg’s surgery to its original site. After all, Simon Stevens, the NHS director, has called for “Cottage Hospital” type facilities to help relieve the enormous, across the board pressures that the NHS is currently experiencing.

The new service, I believe, would benefit everyone living within five miles of Littlehampton and of course it is centrally placed between our excellent but over stretched hospitals in Chichester and Worthing.

Come on, those of you who have the luxury of power – help us to achieve this very worthwhile goal.

Margaret Boulton

Beach Crescent

Littlehampton

