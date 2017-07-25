Job cuts is devastating news

Have your say

It’s devastating news for Worthing that a large well established local employer (GSK) is sacking a third of its work force.

For a town that’s on its knees economically and very socially divided, it’s a disaster.

The council’s and the Chamber of Commerce’s aspirations of taking the town up-market (a London priced economy) has failed, and will always fail if 75 per cent of the residents have no disposable incomes.

Look around, empty pubs, restaurants and empty hotel chains tell the story.

Even our two MPs don’t want to live here.

Any town or city economy that relies on pound shops, charity shops and undertakers has no future.

Ian Hunt

Pavilion Road

Worthing

