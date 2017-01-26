Is Twitter right forum for a president?

Donald Trump has been drawing attention to Twitter recently.

It does certainly have a good side, pointing out some of this life’s horrors, especially for animals – but in reality Twitter is still a minority area, and a distorted one.

After all, it’s not from being a balanced, mature person that you get to use the internet; the only criterion is being able to press keys in the right order.

Twitter users vary wildly, but all want to make a mark on life for some reason.

The size of someone’s Twitter following is indicated on their Twitter page, but as followers can be bought quite cheaply by the hundred, another semblance of reality collapses.

The definition of a ‘public space’ is suspect too.

I queried one man’s tweet containing every foul word he could call to mind and suggested he was mistaking it for a private space, but he wouldn’t discuss it.

On the other hand, I’ve had some interesting exchanges with the foulmouthed and with those drawn to bestiality.

Everybody should be willing to discuss what they are doing in a public space.

However, for every person who communicates with you, there are more who block you – but getting back to Donald Trump, I’d say if he carries on as usual, he’ll probably last longer on Twitter than in the US presidency.

The two things don’t go together.

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge

Rustington

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.