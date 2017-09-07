Impressed by hospital staff

I recently had reason to visit four departments in Worthing Hospital in one afternoon, A and E, the Endoscopy unit, the Chapel and Clapham ward, and was impressed by the care, kindness and total professionalism of all the staff and the cleanliness in each area.

Thank you so much. You really deserve the Outstanding award.

Sheila Dyer

Elms Drive

Lancing

