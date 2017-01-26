IKEA store ‘not a good idea’ for Lancing

The rumour is that IKEA is coming to Lancing at some time in the future.

This is an idea that only someone who has never had to commute between Worthing and Shoreham on the A27 could come up with.

He, or she, should be taken by the scruff of the neck and plonked down in front of a radio and forced to listen to the morning and afternoon traffic reports on BBC Sussex.

They would soon discover that this stretch of the road is solid with traffic during the rush hours and everything just crawls along at a few miles an hour.

If extra sets of lights were installed, which there would have to be in order for cars to enter and leave the new store, everything will come to a grinding halt as there is no way that this road can carry even more traffic than it already does.

The only answer would be to restrict the store’s opening hours to outside the rush hours – 10am to 4pm – and I can’t see them agreeing to that.

So Ikea, please think again and go elsewhere; your presence on this site is really not a good idea.

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.