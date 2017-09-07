IKEA in Cardiff no comparison to Lancing’s planned IKEA

I read with dismay the articles about New Monks Farm and Ikea in which the proposed Ikea in Lancing was compared to one in Cardiff as being in a similar situation.

Shouldn’t the Herald also have been pointing out that the Ikea in Cardiff was built on a brown field site which has a retail park beside it; that there was a motorway and the A4232 nearby: that the A4232 has no traffic junctions and no lights as traffic exits and enters via slip roads, unlike the A27; that the Cardiff Ikea was opened in 2003 when the traffic count on the A4232 was 29,500 cars a day; that in 2004 it had risen to 40,408; that last year the traffic count was 61,671; that the traffic count on the A27 is already at 60,400 cars per day; that the Cardiff Ikea was 25,000 sq metres, compared to the 35,000 sq metre site proposed here; that there could well be at least 5,400 extra car journeys per day on our already congested, polluted A27.

The proposed changes to the A27 to alleviate the existing congestion have gone down like a lead balloon. The projections and modelling by Highways England predicting how the A27 would cope with traffic in the future did not include the possible two million visitors a year to Ikea. We should be asking how commuters, delivery lorries, parents dropping children at school, tourists and shoppers will feel about sitting in the ensuing gridlock, breathing in particulates and Nitrogen Dioxide which are so damaging to our health.

There are no official statistics measuring the quality of air on that stretch of the A27. Measurements done by the local environment group AREA, have recorded Nitrogen Dioxide readings well over the legal limit of 40, some in the 50s, but there is no information about the levels of particulates.

Ikea belongs in an industrial estate with an adequate road network, not on a flood plain with barn owls, bats, roe deer and numerous other species of wild life.

Barb Okelly

Fairfield Close

Shoreham

