Grateful to hospital staff

After my recent short stays in the Coronary Care Unit, Courtlands Ward, Worthing Hospital and the Acute Cardiac Unit, St Richards Hospital, I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff for the exemplary care and kindness they gave me.

They are all a credit to the NHS they could not do enough for me.

Thank all so very much.

Mrs Kay Mann

Arran Gate

Bognor Regis

