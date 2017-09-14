Government’s destruction of our countryside

It may be feared that Brexit is in danger from opposing wings.

They comprise those who see Britain as an economy competing against the world for advantage in the worst kind of globalised neo-Victorian capitalism.

And those who believe they can act like citizens in a global society that does not exist and will not do so by wishful thinking.

We can have equality and freedom within established political societies, and cooperative equality between them.

But industry and the economy must ultimately belong to established and stabilised society, and its established peoples.

And the worst development of recent years for the natural and social environment is perhaps the rise of urban man, who improves the countryside by building houses and roads on it, in order that an increasing population can get somewhere else in order to enjoy its destruction.

R W Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.