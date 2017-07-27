Funds raised at Littlehampton Love Festival

Have your say

We were able to raise £39.80 on Caffyn’s Field for this year’s Littlehampton Love Festival.

The lovely Natasha Disney aka The Love Festival Fairy was collecting on the day. These monies raised will go towards healthy snacks & bottled water, to take along to the other Arts Weeks events throughout this week in Littlehampton. We had a wonderful day with the community and hope those that visited the event, had a wonderful time.

Staci Mendoza-Quinn

Chair

Littlehamptons Organisation Of Community Arts

Evans Garden

Arcade Road

Littlehampton

