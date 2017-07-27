From an eyesore to worse

As a resident to say I was shocked at the first sighting of the graffiti on the Graft Car Park is an understatement.

The car park was an eyesore to start with and it is now doing is bringing everyone’s eye to an even bigger mess.

This does not, in my mind, show Worthing as an up and coming place but more of a rundown area.

I am very surprised that the council allowed this having seen the recent development along the same road with the new apartments and the changes in the other buildings, mainly bringing them into line with the area, which should give off the impression of being a well kept and prosperous town.

This is a beautiful seaside town where people can visit with an easy run from London. I’m sure that this does not greet them well.

I and my husband are totally against this and are both shocked that councillor Kevin Jenkins and Worthing mayor Alex Harman stand alongside the artist and designer looking proud. I am sure the artist and designer are professional in their work but I’m sorry to say that this does not reflect that.

As a point to note, I cannot see ‘Right Now’ in this graffiti design.

D J Forrest

Coastal Road

East Preston

