Flower displays were fantastic

I feel I must mention how delighted we all are from The Swallows and all at Littlehampton.

The display of flowers and weeds on Caffyns field in Littlehampton was fantastic,

Just how they managed to get them all to bloom at the same time is fantastic – well done to the gardeners.

Please continue next year,

P A Kent

The Swallows

Littlehampton

