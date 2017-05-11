Eyesore spoils the Littlehampton area

Am I the only one that thinks that the “Fait Accompli” boat, moored along the new river walk by the fresh fish shop for several months is an absolute eyesore?

It lowers the tone of what is a very smart area and that is enjoyed by so many, especially when it is high tide when you see so much of the boat.

Has it been abandoned, as we have never seen anyone on it, if so why has it never been moved out of sight?

Maybe we could get an answer from the Harbour Master. There is another boat which is almost outside the harbour master’s office which is almost as bad. Could we have some answers please?

On another issue, is it healthy for youngsters, who clearly love our skate board park along the sea front, to be breathing in the appalling stench that comes from the sewage treatment plant near the swimming pool?

When I walked along on the other side of the road the other day, it made me retch.

David Richardson

Fishers Close

Littlehampton

