Eric Norrell will be missed

I would like to thank Phil Langham for the letter about the late Eric Norrell.

Eric and I were friends and was my patrner for 36 years.

We will all miss him, especially his plant stall for the Chestnut Tree House.

Christine Fry

Station Road

Rustington

