Collections for Action for Children at the Holmbush Centre raised £640

I am pleased to report that at our festive collection on December 19 for Action for Children at the Holmbush Centre we raised £640.

I would like to thank all our collectors, donors and supporters who made this possible and a big thank you to all the singers and musicians who gave their time freely to entertain the shoppers and help with our collection; being the choirs of Lancing, Southwick and Steyning Methodist Churches, the Sun dance Ukulele Band, Evelyn Harrison and her music group and Eastbrook Primary Academy School who despite being on holiday turned up to give their usual spirited and enthusiastic performance.

John Young

Fund raising organiser

The Crescent

Southwick

