Chinese energy policy

In recent years, the Chinese spent eight years pouring concrete into a dam acoss the large Yangse river.

Lock gates and turbines were included. Once completed the cheap clean electricity produced paid for the construction on around 12 months.

Would it not make sense if we asked the Chinese to build a similar dam across the river Seven rather than a nuclear untried design power station which will cost 35 years excessive charges plus still having no provision for disposal of the nuclear waste.

Further more it would produce 20 per cent of our needs as opposed to six per cent.

H A Freeman

St Lawrence Court

St Lawrence Ave

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.