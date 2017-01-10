Chichester Young Farmers say thanks

Chichester Younger Farmers would like to thank everyone that supported us at the Arundel By Candlelight on Saturday 3rd December.

We raised a total of £480.84p for R.A.B.I (The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution). This charity helps farming people in financial difficulty, they support around 1,500 farming families each year.

Rachel Cordingley

Chairman

Chichester Young Farmers

Broomhurst Farm

Lyminster Road

Lyminster

