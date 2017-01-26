Checking for asbestos could save your life

When you pick up a paint brush or drill into a wall the last thing you would expect is that you could be risking your life.

But that is the reality if you haven’t had your home checked for asbestos.

We carried out research that revealed almost half of would-be decorators are unconcerned about the health risks – despite asbestos being widely used in housebuilding up until the 1980s.

Asbestos is most dangerous when it is moved or disturbed, but 45 per cent would happily drill into walls and 49 per cent would remove tiles, wallpaper or plaster.

Shockingly only six per cent of people have carried our an asbestos survey on their home.

Breathing in the microscopic fibres released by asbestos can lead to a range of illnesses, the most serious of which is mesothelioma, an incurable and aggressive form of cancer which typically takes decades to manifest itself.

Many of our clients tell us they weren’t aware of the risks when they were exposed to asbestos, leaving them and their loved ones in utter shock when they are diagnosed.

With more and more people turning their hand to DIY, it’s important they know the risks and take all possible precautions to protect themselves.

Having your home properly checked for asbestos is a simple measure to safeguard the health of you and your family and could even save your life.

Dominic Smith

Industrial Disease lawyer at Slater and Gordon

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.