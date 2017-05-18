Buzzed by wasps, no bees!

I was near the post office on Saturday and thought they were wasps.

I HATE wasps. Wasps are the only creature on this planet that terrify me. Needless to say I did the wrong thing and started running, flapping and squealing! Didn’t get stung though.

If I had taken the time to realise they were bees, I would have been much calmer.

Hope they’ve found somewhere to settle. We NEED bees.

Chris Sutton

Gratwicke Road

Worthing

