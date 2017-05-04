Brexit’s very slim majority

Mike Glennon suggests that it is time to move on with Brexit citing a majority of constituencies voting to leave, (Shoreham Herald April 27).

They may well have done so, but I suggest it is irrelevant as it was not constituencies that decided the referendum but individual voters, who as we know voted 52 per cent to leave and 48 per cent to remain, hardly a large mandate, especially for a hard Brexit for which a number of Brexiteers seem to be pressing.

Further, I do not believe people were voting to leave the EU; I think many didn’t really know what they were voting for as there was so much misleading information; rather I think the vote was a rejection of a political system in which people felt ignored and one which was not listening to them, and I would suggest still does not listen.

Mike Glennon also suggests that there is nothing to justify our continued loss of sovereignty; we do not seem to have it back when the government has to be told by judges that parliament is sovereign, and it says little for democratic debate when those same judges are then accused of being traitors and saboteurs, as indeed it seems, is anyone who dares venture an alternative view from Brexit.

Robin Olivier

Downside

Shoreham

