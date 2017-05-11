Brexit: I knew what I was voting for

I am writing in regard to the letter of Robin Oliver (May 4) in which he refers to those who voted for Brexit as not knowing what they voted for, and not really wishing to leave the EU.

I voted for Brexit. I accepted when I cast my vote that it would mean we would leave the EU and in all probability the single market.

I am not a racist, I’m not anti-European, and I’m not anti-immigration. I have many friends and relatives who live in Holland and Eire; my grandfather was an immigrant arriving in the UK (from Holland) in 1901.

Over many years I’ve visited most countries in Western Europe and some further afield both before we joined the Common Market and in the years since.

I never voted to join the EU but I did vote to remain in the Common Market. Had I, like many millions, not been deceived by the ‘political elite’ when we voted to remain in the Common Market, then I believe we would have left the Common Market.

I am anti the EU which is undemocratic; at best over-burdened with bureaucracy, wasteful when spending tax payers’ hard earned money; at worst corrupt.

How else can you describe such an organisation where its auditors have refused to sign off the annual accounts for more than 20 years. Would you put your money into any financial organisation whose accounts had not been signed off? I think not. I am also against uncontrolled immigration.

The Brexit referendum, with 72.2 per cent of the electorate taking part, was the largest democratic vote in the UK since the General Election of 1992 when the turnout was 77.7 per cent.

We all accept the results of the General Elections, why can’t those who voted to remain accept the verdict of the majority – it is what democracy is all about?

David Fickweiler

Sullington Way

Shoreham

