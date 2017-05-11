Blue and grey recycle bins mixed together

Please could somebody from Worthing and Adur Councils explain the requirement to separate waste into blue and grey bins in the Worthing Area.

I have again this week, not for the first time, witnessed the collection of both bins by a single refuse truck in Stanhope Road. All three compartments of the vehicle were used for both blue and grey bins.

Doubtless the residents of Stanhope Road will have carefully organised their recycling waste only for the contents of the bins to be crushed together in the truck.

If we are abandoning the concept of waste recycling in Worthing, may I suggest that we scrap all the publicity materials, posters, campaigns etc and save the council tax payers some money.

Martin North

Westbourne Avenue

Worthing

