Any relatives in Shoreham?

I came by your paper’s web site by chance yesterday and I thought, perhaps, you might be able to help me in getting in contact with any family that still lives in the Shoreham area.

I myself was born there in 1947. In 1954 our famiy immigrated to Australia.

In 1971, I moved South Africa. As both my parents and siblings have past away, I am now trying to find out if there are any relatives remaining there.

My late father was Leslie Band and all I know was that he had three bothers, Ronald, Reginald and Raymond. They lived in the Shoreham/Steyning area.

My late mother had a sister Jean White, who was married to Gordon White.

My aunt I believe was a Labour member of the local council at one time,

They lived for many years in Claredon Road and had four children – Rob, Roy, Sally and Jill.

If there is any way that you can assist me, it would be greatly appreciated.

I can be contacted at this mail address.

Martin Band

11 Rose Gardens

26 Fish Eagle Crescent

Meyersdal

1448 South Africa

