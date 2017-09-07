An interesting read or two

I would like to draw your attention to two articles in the autumn 2017 issue of ‘WALK’, the magazine of The Ramblers.

The first article argues, among other things, that UK government agricultural support after Brexit should include funds to help ensure public footpaths are maintained and enhanced through the addition of new routes.

The second article discusses the extended use of public footpaths and bridleways by cyclists.

Some open footpaths and bridleways are well suited to sharing, but there are those that run through the middle of cereal crops, nursing cattle, etc. which some believe are not well suited.

Both articles promote the agenda of The Ramblers. It would be interesting to read what you as a farmer have to say on these subjects!

Chris Duff

Hinchliff Drive

Littlehampton

