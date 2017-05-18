Accident sparks road safety idea

Reading your article about your road safety idea reminded me of the accident I had one Boxing Day evening.

Driving from Worthing to Chichester on the A27, the road was practically deserted or so it seemed.

It was dark and I was driving through a totally unlit area when ahead of me appeared one of those slow moving maintenance vehicles, lights flashing and this in the dark was all I could see ahead as I was fast approaching.

Not seeing the way beyond, I braked and went into a spin and ended up against the central barrier.

Had there been a visible white arrow signalling another lane, it would have helped, otherwise I did not have time to check.

Yes, I did think the structure looked a bit flimsy and fiddly and wondered how about an inflatable structure possibly made rigid if need be by plastic inserts.

Hope you succeed. You plainly understand the need.

Would the white arrow be improved if it were also lit up? I am just reflecting on my own experience.

A further thought – have a blow up structure in white for the background and have the arrow made as part of the structure with reflecting material. For stability use ropes attached midway down the structure to concrete feet. Feet would be at right angles.

Miss B Hayes

Birch Tree Court

Park Road

Worthing

