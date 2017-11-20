Young East Preston footballers make history

East Preston Football Club’s under-nines were mascots for the first time in the club’s history at last week’s first-team match against Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the Sussex Senior Cup.

This proud moment for the youngsters was a special milestone for a junior squad that, a little over a year ago, started with just a single player. One of the East Preston FC Academy teams, the under-nines squad now regularly sees around 20 youngsters arriving for coaching every Saturday morning – and they are looking for more, with a second team already on the horizon.

The East Preston FC Academy was set up in 2016, the Club’s 50th Anniversary, to provide a fun environment for local boys and girls to play, develop and enjoy their football.

The academy currently has under-seven, nine, 11, 13 and 18 squads. If you are interested in playing or coaching for the East Preston FC Academy, email EastPrestonFCAcademy@gmail.com