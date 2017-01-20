Yapton homes ‘masterplan’ submitted

A developer has submitted a planning application to build 56 new homes in Yapton.

Seaward Properties wants to redevelop land off the B2233 and says its ‘masterplan’ has been devised after meeting with residents.

Artist's impression of Seaward's 'masterplan' homes

It met with Yapton Parish Council and the immediate neighbours of Bonham’s Field, where it wants to build, in August and September last year.

Seaward Properties Ltd land and planning director, Steve Culpitt, said: “We think consultation with residents and Yapton Parish Council is so important to a well-planned scheme.

“Apart from the constraints and opportunities to consider for the site, we approached the site’s immediate neighbours and the parish council with a blank canvass.

“Our masterplan has truly been shaped through the comments we received.”

Seaward says its masterplan includes ‘56 new homes of traditional design, along with a particularly low density housing layout at approximately 19 homes per hectare; allowing a generous amount of open space, potentially including a community orchard’.

Mr Culpitt added: “It is important that new homes are built to ensure people can remain living and working in the area, but we recognise how important it is that we ensure that this growth is sensitive to the rural nature of the district. This has always been our aim with the design of this scheme.”

