X-Factor contestant to star as panto’s Wicked Queen

A former X-Factor contestant will have to channel her inner Simon Cowell as she takes on the role of Worthing’s pantomime villain.

Niki Evans, who came fourth in the fourth series of The X Factor, will star in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing this Christmas.

She will be playing the Wicked Queen alongside pop singer Chesney Hawkes and Richard David-Caine and Joseph Elliot, who star in Swashbuckle on CBeebies and other performers yet to be announced.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “I am thrilled Niki is joining the line-up in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Her West End experiences, stage presence and vocal talents make her a truly world class act. Niki will be a sparkling addition and a sure fire hit with audiences of all ages this Christmas.”

A former catering manager, Niki applied for The X-Factor after finding an application form for the show among her recently deceased father’s belongings.

Known for singing power ballads, the songstress received standing ovations from the judges before being eliminated in the semi-finals.

After the show, Niki starred as Mrs Johnstone in an award-winning West End production of Blood Brothers, followed by a nationwide tour.

Her other West End credits include Paulette in Legally Blonde which led to another UK tour, before re-joining the new cast of Blood Brothers once again.

Recently, Niki returned to the West End to star in Cool Rider, the concert production of Grease 2 and has starred in a number of pantomimes across the UK.

As a solo performer Niki has sung all over the world alongside stars such as Kim Wilde and Heather Small and as a special guest of Jasper Carrott for his Rock With Laughter Christmas shows at the Birmingham NEC. Most recently she performed alongside John Barrowman at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing from Friday, December 1 until Monday, January 1 next year.

Tickets are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.