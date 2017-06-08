Worthing walk in support of Sussex Heart Charity

A heart patient is helping a charity to fund community defibrillators in Sussex.

Former cardiac patient Greg Smithers, who had previously suffered a heart attack and underwent cardiac Surgery, has been fundraising for the Sussex Heart Charity since 2008. In 2015, Greg decided to do something different and approached the Sussex Heart Charity to organise a sponsored walk in Worthing. This year will be the third anniversary of this event, which has previously raised almost £4,000. This sum has enabled the charity to put Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at various locations in and around Worthing including Haskins Garden Centre, Roundstone in Angmering, Owen Electrical in The Street, Rustington, Worthing Pier, Worthing Seafront Office and Rustington Golf Club.

Greg, who is from Rustington, said: “I’m so pleased with the success of these previous walks, I wanted to organise another one this year. So we did, it will be on Saturday, June 10, starting at 10am from Worthing Pier along Marine Parade to Sea Lane Café and back, five miles in all. We hope this year takes this walk to a new level and encourages more people to come along, support us, and help to raise funds to enable us to put these machines in the community.”

Terry Ayres, of the Sussex Heart Charity said “We would like to say a big thank you to Greg and Jill Smithers for their continued support. They both work very hard encouraging their friends and neighbours to take part, and helping us to continue with this lifesaving project.”

To find out more about this walk and how to take part check out the website at www.sussexheartcharity.org or contact Greg Smithers on 01903 787555.

