Worthing’s dessert shop to close

A popular Worthing dessert shop is to close after just two years.

Crepe N Cones in South Street announced the closure on their Facebook page today (November 17).

They wrote: “Dear customers, unfortunately we are permanently closing on Saturday, November 25, at 8pm.

“We would like to thank all our customers for the love and support over the two years.

“Wishing everyone all the best, Crepe N Cones team.”

Will you be sad to see Crepe N Cones go? What is your favourite dish there?

Email news@worthingherald.co.uk