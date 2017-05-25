Search

Worthing falls silent to remember terror victims

Dozens of people gathered at Worthing Town Hall to pay tribute

Worthing fell silent this morning as a mark of respect for those who died in Monday’s Manchester attack.

Dozens of people gathered for a minute’s silence outside Worthing Town Hall today at 11am, and members of the emergency services did the same.