Search

World’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course coming to West Sussex

The Labyrinth
The Labyrinth

The world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course will be coming to Fontwell next month.

The 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge was already booked for Brighton Racecourse on August 19/20, but now it will be at Fontwell Racecourse over the weekend of September 23/24.

The giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups (ages 12+) to unleash their inner child, features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Set across five themed zones – the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone – the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below.

The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.

The fun continues in the Inflatable Village, adjacent to the course, which offers fun, games and refreshments for all ages along with a mini Labyrinth Challenge suitable for the under 12s.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge said: “Participants can race each other and make their way through the course in the quickest time or choose to go at a more leisurely pace.

“It really is a fun family day out with the Inflatable Village extending the excitement with Pulsar laser quest, crazy golf, bouncy castles and a soft play area, along with a bar and food stalls.”

Tickets to the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with tickets to The Village priced £20, while combination tickets for both attractions cost £27.

Tickets are available now online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com.