Work set to start on £2m A259 cycle route

Road users have been warned to expect delays when the A259 cycle route between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton starts next week.

The main construction work for the direct pedestrian and cycle route is due to start on Monday, September 25, and last six months, weather permitting, West Sussex County Council (WSCC) said.

The A259 will remain open throughout but temporary traffic lights will be used during some of the works.

Short sections of Worms Lane and Yapton Road at Comet Corner will be closed.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, Bob Lanzer, said: “Delays for road users are inevitable when this type of major improvement scheme is taking place, so we would advise people to allow extra time for their journeys.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Many cyclists currently avoid the A259 because of the volume and speed of traffic, plus the number of heavy goods vehicles, WSCC said.

Cllr Lanzer said: “It will also make it easier for commuters and visitors to get to Bognor and Littlehampton on foot or by bike, and so benefit the environment and the local economy.”

The 4.5km-long route will include:

A new footway/cycleway, averaging three metres wide, from Hoe Lane, Flansham, to the west of Yapton Road, along the northern verge of the A259.

Widening the existing footway from Yapton Road to Church Lane in Climping to around three metres.

Widening of the existing footway just west of Ferry Road junction.

There will also be new and crossings at:

Yapton Road, north of the junction with the A259 (Comet Corner)

A259 at its junction with Climping Street

Church Lane roundabout with the A259

A259, west of its junction with Ferry Road.

The work will be carried out from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, although some work may have to be carried out overnight.

Advance information signs will be placed at key locations to keep people informed.

Road users on the A259 in the Littlehampton area may also notice survey work taking place, ahead of another major improvement scheme, WSCC said.

The scheme, to widen about 2km of single-lane road to dual carriageway, is due to start in mid to late 2018, but surveying the verges and footways has started and will last two to three weeks.

Surveys of the carriageway itself will then be needed and temporary traffic lights will be used in sections of the A259 north of Littlehampton, starting Monday, October 16.

Weather permitting, this will take about five weeks and the traffic lights are essential for the safety of both the public and workforce.

Details on the two major schemes, and proposals for building a new bypass of the A284 Lyminster Road, can be found at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/roadworks-and-projects/

