Woodlands Table Tennis Club raise funds for charity

Woodlands Table Tennis Club welcomed Chris Mayhew, from the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance, who visited the club to collect a cheque for the charity.

Woodlands treasurer David Parr had suggested that the club’s charity for 2016 should be for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance, The original goal was to raise £250, but the club raised a record breaking £800, which is more than the club has ever raised for a charity in a single year.

Presenting the cheque

The club raised this through raffles, donations when taking part in competitions, donations instead of giving Christmas cards, and monies over and above cost of premises on certain nights.

A special vote of thanks was given to Paul Prior for all his efforts in helping to collect to money throughout the year.

