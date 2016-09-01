Woman raises money with ‘brave the shave’

A woman from Littlehampton has raised money for MacMillan cancer support by taking part in a ‘brave the shave’.

Trudi Kirkaldie, 35, decided to take part in the shave after finding out that her very close friend, Lisa Butler, was suffering from cancer and, as time went on, it was diagnosed as terminal.

Trudi Kirkaldie took part in 'Brave the Shave' for her friend SUS-160830-094620001

Due to this, and the loss of other friends and family members through this disease, Trudi decided that she wanted to help raise money to help people that are suffering from cancer.

Unfortunately, Lisa passed away just a couple of weeks before the shave took place.

Trudi said: “This made me more determined that more people should be aware of what I was intending to do, resulting in further donations. My initial aim was to raise £250 but now the figure stands at £1,200, much more than I could have expected.”

The event took place at Trudi’s parent’s home in Littlehampton last Saturday.

Despite the poor weather, family and friends, which included members of the bereaved family, gathered for the afternoon. Trudi added: “The whole afternoon was a very emotional affair for many people for many reasons. I just wish our friend had been able to witness the event along with her family.

“To everyone that donated, I say a big thank you.”

