Wild Life to go ahead ‘as planned’

With less than two weeks to go, the final preparations are well underway for the 2017 Wild Life Festival.

This year, the festival – held at Shoreham Airport – will feature a line-up full of household names including hip-hop recording artist Dizzee Rascal, Brighton’s very-own DJ FatBoy Slim and grime and hip-hop artist Stormzy.

Organisers confirmed this week that the festival will go ahead as planned. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

There will also be live music from the likes of BRIT award nominated George Ezra, Grammy-Award winning Jess Glynne, Sussex-born winner of the 2017 BRITs Critic’s Choice Award Rag’n’Bone Man and many more.

Barcelona’s elrow will bring an immersive Brazilian jungle themed party to the festival called Sambodromo de Brasil.

FatBoy Slim said: “I’m delighted to be included in this year’s Wild Life Festival after watching it grow literally on my doorstep.”

For the first time, the event will kick off on a Friday instead of a Saturday following post-event research and feedback conducted by the festival’s organisers.

This year’s festival, the third of its kind, will start on Friday, June 9 and finish on Saturday, June 10.

Gates open at 2pm on both days and close at 1am.

Music will start as soon as the gates open and some stages will run right through until close.

Last week, organisers of the event paid tribute to the people who lost their lives or were injured in the terror attack in Manchester by silencing their social media activity for 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Twitter, organisers said: “We are certain that we will not be defeated by such cowardice and are therefore confirming that Wild Life Festival will be going ahead as planned.”

More than 35,000 people attended the event last year.

Tickets for this year’s festival are still on sale via: www.wildlifefestival.com.