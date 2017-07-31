WICK WEEK: Vintage fair and car display

Wick Week is well and truly underway.

The wonderful vintage fair and car display at Wick Hall on Saturday set the ball rolling.

Vintage fair volunteers, from left, David Morey, Jenny Tillman, Wendy Squire, organiser Julie Roby, Ann Wooller, Maureen Morey and Tony Squires. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170537

Opened by Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, the event was a great success, with craft stalls, performances from Rustington Ukulele Band and Professor Dill’s Traditional Punch and Judy, vintage picnic lunches and games.

Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager for Wick Village Traders Association, said: “This year’s event has once again put Wick Village on the map.

“With the help of Littlehampton Town Council, local businesses, volunteers and the great Wick Village community, this weekend’s event has been a great success.

“Everyone who attended really enjoyed the day, especially the Punch and Judy show, ukulele band and the vintage cars and motorcycles.

“It’s just another reason why people love visiting Wick ‘The Small Village With a Big Smile’.”