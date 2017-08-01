WICK WEEK: Short walk around old Wick

Have your say

The rich history of Wick was explored on a free short walk, held as part of Wick Week.

Guide Roger Butterworth, a local historian, led a short walk around old Wick in Littlehampton yesterday.

Guide Roger Butterworth talks about church history inside All Saints Church. Picture: Scott Ramsey

People were escorted around Wick Village to see some of the interesting landmarks, as Roger talked about the history of Wick and the surrounding area.

Danny Surridge, a volunteer who helped organise the walk, said: “One of the highlights of the walk was Leila Cottage. It’s one of Wick Village’s oldest buildings and dates back to 1719. It’s thatched and was originally used as a smiths’ forge.”

Wick Week runs until August 5. Visit www.wickweek.org or contact Wick Information Centre on 01903 734759 for the full programme