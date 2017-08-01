WICK WEEK: Short walk around old Wick

The rich history of Wick was explored on a free short walk, held as part of Wick Week.
Guide Roger Butterworth, a local historian, led a short walk around old Wick in Littlehampton yesterday.
People were escorted around Wick Village to see some of the interesting landmarks, as Roger talked about the history of Wick and the surrounding area.
Danny Surridge, a volunteer who helped organise the walk, said: “One of the highlights of the walk was Leila Cottage. It’s one of Wick Village’s oldest buildings and dates back to 1719. It’s thatched and was originally used as a smiths’ forge.”
Wick Week runs until August 5. Visit www.wickweek.org or contact Wick Information Centre on 01903 734759 for the full programme
