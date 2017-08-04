Search

WICK WEEK: National Play Day and paper craft

National Play Day at Wickbourne Centre on Wednesday. Picture: Derek Martin DM17838177a
National Play Day at Wickbourne Centre on Wednesday. Picture: Derek Martin DM17838177a
0
Have your say

Children were able to get as messy as they liked at a National Play Day event in Wick.

Held as part of Wick Week, the free morning session on Wednesday was held at the Wickbourne Centre, in Clun Road, for children aged five and under.