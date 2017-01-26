What’s in this week’s Gazette

Pick up a copy of this week’s Littlehampton Gazette for all the latest news, sport and entertainment from across the area.

In this week’s paper, a singer who had stopped off in her tour van in Arundel has told of the moment her vehicle was shot at with an air gun.

A chance discovery at Ford market has led to a fascinating new look at one of World War One’s most celebrated air aces, Manfred von Richthofen.

Wild Life Festival is set to return to Shoreham airport this June and some of the first headliners have been announced.

A bid to veto Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner’s plans to increase council tax has failed.

Police dogs in Sussex streets will become a rarer sight as the number of dog handler posts is reduced by thirty per cent over the coming year.

A special feature goes behind the scenes with Her Majesty’s Coastguard search and rescue unit.

