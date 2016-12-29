What’s in this week’s Gazette

Pick up a copy of this week’s Littlehampton Gazette for all the latest news, sport and entertainment from across the area.

In this week’s paper, a charity has announced more details of its plans for activities for older people once Littlehampton’s Tamarisk Centre closes at the end of the month.

The leader of West Sussex County Council has called for action to address the ‘huge detrimental effect’ the current Southern Rail strike is having on the county.

A mother of three has thanked Specsavers and NHS staff for their ‘calm and quick’ response, which may have saved her daughter’s life.

A 29-year-old cyber criminal has been jailed for his involvement in a crime syndicate that stole £840,000 from bank accounts across the world.

The mental health trust that cared for Don Lock’s killer has been rated as ‘requires improvement’.

---

