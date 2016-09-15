What’s in this week’s Gazette

Pick up a copy of this week’s Littlehampton Gazette for all the latest news, sport and entertainment from across the area.

In this week’s paper, there are fears delays in building homes at North Littlehampton has triggered a chain reaction which could hold-up both the Lyminster bypass and £14.8million improvements to the A259.

There’s also news of a Freedom of Information release which shows children have fallen victim to hundreds of sex crimes at schools over the past five years.

Crowds flocked to this year’s Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day at the weekend and there are lots of pictures from this event and others, including the Littlehampton 10k, in this week’s paper.

In the nostalgia pages, historian Mark Phillips takes a look at the birth of Arundel and some of the defences that protected the town over the centuries.

There is also a round-up of cases from the local courts, details of the latest roadworks and a free 16-page guide to school from across the area.

